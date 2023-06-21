Kyndi Adds to Answers Engine

Kyndi has added capabilities, including advanced generative artificial intelligence, enhanced analytics, and automated query suggestions. to its Answers Engine, Kyndi Natural Language Platform, and the two applications built on top of it, Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search.

These solutions now use generative AI to deliver answers to users' questions from trusted enterprise content. Users can trace back to the sources of the answer to validate the information.

Enhanced Analytics allows business leaders to fully understand users' content needs and curate tailored information to address them. It can monitor users' queries and assess the quality of the content provided in response.

Automatic Query Suggestions with Autocomplete leverages Kyndi's natural language understanding capabilities, allowing users to type in as little as two characters and receive a list of suggested full-sentence queries.