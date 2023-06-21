Kyndi Adds to Answers Engine
Kyndi has added capabilities, including advanced generative artificial intelligence, enhanced analytics, and automated query suggestions. to its Answers Engine, Kyndi Natural Language Platform, and the two applications built on top of it, Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search.
These solutions now use generative AI to deliver answers to users' questions from trusted enterprise content. Users can trace back to the sources of the answer to validate the information.
Enhanced Analytics allows business leaders to fully understand users' content needs and curate tailored information to address them. It can monitor users' queries and assess the quality of the content provided in response.
Automatic Query Suggestions with Autocomplete leverages Kyndi's natural language understanding capabilities, allowing users to type in as little as two characters and receive a list of suggested full-sentence queries.
"Unlike other offerings, Kyndi's generative AI-powered Answer Engine offers users accurate answers from trusted content that is explainable and easy to run in an enterprise environment," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi, in a statement. "Our vision has always been to provide organizations of any size and in any industry with a complete solution that integrates components necessary for building a state-of-the-art answer engine. Not only does this improve the customer and employee experience and support a true digital transformation, but it reduces costs significantly and can be deployed nine times faster than other offerings."