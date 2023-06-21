UserTesting Integrates with Atlassian
UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has integrated with Atlassian's Jira Product Discovery, allowing users to embed customer feedback captured from the UserTesting platform into their discovery processes.
This integration between Jira Product Discovery and UserTesting provides access to customer insights at every stage of the development process,
"At Atlassian, we strive to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to helping teams deliver upon shared goals, together," said Tanguy Crusson, head of product at Atlassian, in a statement. "We are delighted to have UserTesting integrated into Atlassian products, including Jira Software and Jira Product Discovery. The UserTesting integration helps our customers streamline their product development process by making customer-informed decisions across their workflows, enabling better collaboration, prioritization, and alignment with stakeholders on a common roadmap."
"Product teams frequently face the challenge of accomplishing more, faster, often with limited resources, all while meeting escalating customer expectations. Integrating customer feedback into every stage of the product development lifecycle from discovery to development and launching is crucial for the rapid and confident deployment of the right products," said Rob Vandenberg, global vice president of channels and alliances at UserTesting, in a statement. "Through our collaboration with Jira, and now Jira Product Discovery, we empower our shared customers to embed the voice of their consumers within every aspect of their product design process."