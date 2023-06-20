Yahoo Advertising to Launch Yahoo Backstage

Yahoo Advertising will launch Yahoo Backstage to provide Yahoo DSP advertisers with a direct path to curated, premium publisher inventory.

In addition to Yahoo owned and operated properties, more than 100 publishers have signed on to Yahoo Backstage, including A+E Networks, Dotdash Meredith, Newsweek, Raptive, The Arena Group, and VIZIO.

Yahoo Backstage enables publishers to integrate directly with the Yahoo DSP. Yahoo Backstage supply will be fully transparent to Yahoo DSP customers and offered alongside continued access to the industry's top exchanges.

This new offering will also give publishers direct access to quality demand through a streamlined pipeline and dedicated support from Yahoo Advertising's experienced team.