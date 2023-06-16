Dun & Bradstreet Adds Hoovers on Google Cloud Marketplace

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has launched the next generation of D&B Hoovers, its sales acceleration solution, on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"The demand for trusted B2B data intelligence is ever-increasing. D&B Hoovers continues to be a solution that organizations rely on to help boost sales productivity and strategic targeting to drive business growth," said Karlos Palmer, senior vice president of sales and marketing solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "Having D&B Hoovers available on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy to use incredibly valuable data to build sales pipelines, and since we've migrated D&B Hoovers to Google Cloud, customers have already reported significant performance improvements."

"We are pleased to add D&B Hoovers to our growing Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem" said Dai Vu, managing director, of cloud marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Data is fundamental to digital transformations. Organizations can now more easily and quickly access these datasets on Google Cloud, and D&B Hoovers can expand its reach to organizations looking to optimize their data-driven sales strategies quickly and securely."