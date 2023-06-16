Pipedrive Plans to Embed AI into Its Platform

Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM for small businesses, will roll out automations, an advanced email and omnichannel inbox, and artificial intelligence.

"Innovation fueled by customer obsession lies at the heart of everything we do at Pipedrive. Our customers, encompassing more than 100,000 small businesses worldwide, seek an easy-to-use and effective CRM that enables them to automate their everyday tasks, enhance team collaboration, and excel in the art of selling by creating personalized and value-based buying journeys for their clients. Sales remains the core of our product, and, as we continue to innovate, integrating more AI into our platform will transform the user experience and business potential for our customers," said Shaun Shirazian, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement.

Pipedrive is set to launch Sales Assistant 2.0, an upgraded version with advanced capabilities that include predicting the probability of winning deals and providing actionable recommendations, powered by Pipedrive's own generative AI model. Additionally, the product roadmap encompasses a enhancements to meet the specific needs of more mature customers with larger teams. These include advanced account control features and automatic lead assignment.