Versium Adds Business Person Email Lists to REACH

Versium, a data technology company, has expanded its REACH platform with the addition of Business Person Email Lists, helping B2B marketers to target the same people across email and digital marketing channels.

Business Person Email Lists help B2B marketers generate targeted email and digital marketing omnichannel campaigns for the same targets, reaching them everywhere they are online. It taps into a subset of data from its identity graph technology, including more than 70 million business professionals from 1,000 industries and nearly 2 million domains.