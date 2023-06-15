Versium Adds Business Person Email Lists to REACH
Versium, a data technology company, has expanded its REACH platform with the addition of Business Person Email Lists, helping B2B marketers to target the same people across email and digital marketing channels.
Business Person Email Lists help B2B marketers generate targeted email and digital marketing omnichannel campaigns for the same targets, reaching them everywhere they are online. It taps into a subset of data from its identity graph technology, including more than 70 million business professionals from 1,000 industries and nearly 2 million domains.
"With this new functionality added, we are once again making it easier for marketers to get closer than ever to their ideal customer," said Chris Matty, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Versium, in a statement. "Business Person Email Lists are the next expansion of our vision to create the most comprehensive data tools in one subscription platform. Versium is committed to making data easier for marketers to understand and use, and Versium REACH is the simplest, all-in-one tool for omnichannel marketing."