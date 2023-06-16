Claravine Acquires Netra

Claravine has acquired Netra, a content classification company, extending its Data Standards Cloud to analyze and extract metadata from videos and images. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to accelerate the automation of data standards for marketing, operations, and creative teams with Netra's AI content engine. Our common goal of helping create a shared understanding of data is only possible by being able to control your data standards across the teams and various technology systems," said Verl Allen, CEO of Claravine, in a statement. "We are also thrilled to welcome Netra's team to the Claravine family and apply their ingenuity and expertise to advance our platform, The Data Standards Cloud, via AI and automation."

"We're excited for the opportunity to work alongside Claravine's expert team of data integrity pioneers and progress their purpose of taking the drama out of data and applying data standards at the source of creation. AI and automation have a big role to play, and the Netra team is eager to assist in growing Claravine's product offering and further expanding its capabilities," said Amit Phansalkar, CEO of Netra, in a statement.