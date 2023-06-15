PCI Pal Partners with Poly.AI and Converse 360

PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is partnering with conversational artificial intelligence technology providers Converse 360 and PolyAI to integrate secure payment options into intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).

Through IVAs, agents, chatbots, and voicebots, customers can make payments within AI-powered conversations. With a single PCI Pal application programming interface, companies can invoke PCI Pal when the customer needs to pay.

The integration leverages PCI Pal's advanced security features and conversational AI's natural language processing capabilities to ensure each transaction is secure and complies with industry standards.