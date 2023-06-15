PCI Pal Partners with Poly.AI and Converse 360
PCI Pal, a provider of secure payment solutions, is partnering with conversational artificial intelligence technology providers Converse 360 and PolyAI to integrate secure payment options into intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).
Through IVAs, agents, chatbots, and voicebots, customers can make payments within AI-powered conversations. With a single PCI Pal application programming interface, companies can invoke PCI Pal when the customer needs to pay.
The integration leverages PCI Pal's advanced security features and conversational AI's natural language processing capabilities to ensure each transaction is secure and complies with industry standards.
"With this integration of conversational AI, PCI Pal is revolutionizing the way merchants accept payments, making it simpler, faster, and more secure," said Alessandro Dalla Volta, vice president of product at PCI Pal, in a statement.. "AI is a powerful tool we are excited to leverage to enhance the capabilities of our solutions and improve the user experience."