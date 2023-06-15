Invoca Unveils Conversation Intelligence Boosted by Generative AI
Invoca, a conversation intelligence provider, today unveiled capabilities that leverage generative artificial intelligence, large language models (LLMs), voice biometrics, and machine-learning to unlock new, actionable insights from conversations for marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams.
Today's updates include the following:
- Rapid Custom AI Model Creation to pinpoint unique, actionable insights from every phone conversation. Using semantic search modeled after ChatGPT, users are shown specific moments from relevant calls to review and, with a few clicks, create an algorithm to classify similar conversations in the future.
- AI Smart Alerting to notify key personnel of mission-critical exceptions in contact center operations, likey when call handling or compliance issues arise; marketing teams can understand fast-moving topics of conversation with customers, such as pricing or competitive shifts and changes in conversion rates and campaign results.
- ChatGPT Call Summaries highlighting the intent, interest, outcome, and flow of every conversation for quality assurance review, to reduce manual post-call work for contact center agents, and help marketers understand what's happening when their campaign leads call in.
- Structured Data Extraction to improve agent post-call productivity and enrich consumer profiles using AI-powered named entity recognition to identify and extract structured zero-party data, such as intricate product details, from unstructured conversations.
- Agent Voice ID, an AI-based agent voice biometric technology that automatically analyzes every conversation to identify the specific agent who handled each call.
- AI Call Review Console for contact center QA managers to speed up call review and agent coaching and create and share call playlists for compliance, auditing, and insight extraction.
"Since the introduction of Signal AI in 2017, Invoca has focused on providing innovative, no-code AI solutions that deliver measurable business results for experts and ordinary business users alike," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "In this next phase of AI adoption, we're excited to combine generative AI and LLMs with our market-leading conversation intelligence technology to push the boundaries of what's possible for marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams in their quest to drive efficient revenue growth."