Invoca Unveils Conversation Intelligence Boosted by Generative AI

Invoca, a conversation intelligence provider, today unveiled capabilities that leverage generative artificial intelligence, large language models (LLMs), voice biometrics, and machine-learning to unlock new, actionable insights from conversations for marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams.

Today's updates include the following:

"Since the introduction of Signal AI in 2017, Invoca has focused on providing innovative, no-code AI solutions that deliver measurable business results for experts and ordinary business users alike," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "In this next phase of AI adoption, we're excited to combine generative AI and LLMs with our market-leading conversation intelligence technology to push the boundaries of what's possible for marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams in their quest to drive efficient revenue growth."