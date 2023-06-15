Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo For Wellness

Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, has launched Klaviyo for Wellness, tailored specifically for fitness studios, salons, spas, barber shops, and other client-based services.

Klaviyo for Fitness includes key integrations with Mindbody, Zenoti, and Boulevard and combines advanced automation, personalized marketing campaigns, and customer segmentation. With it, companies can do the following:

Welcome new client with special promotions;

Confirm bookings and prepare clients for their visits;

Request feedback following visits;

Encourage one-time clients to become members;

Reactivate lost members;

Cross-sell and upsell products and services based on prior purchase history;

Trigger abandoned booking flows when clients do not complete their service bookings;

Announce new services and special promotions specific to each location;

Send special offers to VIP members;

Promote loyalty and referral programs;

Acquire new guests that resemble their best members via paid and social ads; and

Get visibility into their most popular services, busiest locations, top performing providers, trends over time (days/weeks/months), and marketing channels and tactics that drive the most revenue.