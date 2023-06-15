Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo For Wellness
Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, has launched Klaviyo for Wellness, tailored specifically for fitness studios, salons, spas, barber shops, and other client-based services.
Klaviyo for Fitness includes key integrations with Mindbody, Zenoti, and Boulevard and combines advanced automation, personalized marketing campaigns, and customer segmentation. With it, companies can do the following:
- Welcome new client with special promotions;
- Confirm bookings and prepare clients for their visits;
- Request feedback following visits;
- Encourage one-time clients to become members;
- Reactivate lost members;
- Cross-sell and upsell products and services based on prior purchase history;
- Trigger abandoned booking flows when clients do not complete their service bookings;
- Announce new services and special promotions specific to each location;
- Send special offers to VIP members;
- Promote loyalty and referral programs;
- Acquire new guests that resemble their best members via paid and social ads; and
- Get visibility into their most popular services, busiest locations, top performing providers, trends over time (days/weeks/months), and marketing channels and tactics that drive the most revenue.
"With the increasing demand for wellness products and services, it's become crucial for businesses in this industry to leverage advanced data and marketing strategies to stand out from the competition and better engage with their current and future clients," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "With Klaviyo for Wellness, these businesses now have the ability to utilize key integrations to connect with their clients on a deeper level, foster brand loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth."