Nextdoor Launches Ads Manager
Nextdoor, a neighborhood advertising network provider, has enhanced its local advertising platform with Nextdoor Ads Manager, a unified self-service platform that will first be available to mid-market advertisers and will later expand to agencies and small-to-medium businesses.
Nextdoor Ads Manager offers hyper-local advertising by targeting specific neighborhoods and communities and enables advertisers to reach real people, tailor their messages with local personalization at national scale, and influence customers with valuable content.
Nextdoor is also partnering with Integral Ad Science to help advertisers measure viewability and with digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising provider DIVE Billboards to launch Nextdoor Outdoor.
"Advertisers are looking for compelling content in the right context to reach consumers, and Nextdoor provides an ideal environment for innovative marketers. Combining Nextdoor's absorbing content with IAS's powerful platform and actionable data will give even more transparency and confidence to marketers looking to maximize their ad spend," said Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer of Integral Ad Science, in a statement.
"We recognize the unique needs of mid-market and SMBs in reaching their local customer base. With Nextdoor Ads Manager, we're able to provide an accessible and efficient advertising platform that allows businesses to connect with their communities on a personal and meaningful level. In addition, our partnerships with industry heavy-weights like IAS and Oracle Advertising help ensure high-value, optimal ad experiences on the platform. By investing in ways to enhance the advertiser experience on the neighborhood network, we are strengthening Nextdoor's position as a must-buy local ad platform, and, more importantly, enabling growth for advertisers of all sizes," Heidi Andersen, chief revenue officer of Nextdoor, said in a statement.