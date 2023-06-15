Nextdoor Launches Ads Manager

Nextdoor, a neighborhood advertising network provider, has enhanced its local advertising platform with Nextdoor Ads Manager, a unified self-service platform that will first be available to mid-market advertisers and will later expand to agencies and small-to-medium businesses.

Nextdoor Ads Manager offers hyper-local advertising by targeting specific neighborhoods and communities and enables advertisers to reach real people, tailor their messages with local personalization at national scale, and influence customers with valuable content.

Nextdoor is also partnering with Integral Ad Science to help advertisers measure viewability and with digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising provider DIVE Billboards to launch Nextdoor Outdoor.