Intuit Mailchimp Adds More Than 150 Features

Intuit Mailchimp, a provider of email marketing and automation, today released more than 150 new and updated features to its platform. Some of the features include custom reporting and analytics, advanced segmentation, e-commerce automation, customer journeys for Shopify merchants, SMS marketing, enhanced support options, and updates to Mailchimp's Standard plan.

"We've been innovating for our customers at an incredible pace to help them grow their sales by creating personalized multichannel marketing campaigns at scale," said Intuit Mailchimp CEO Rania Succar in a statement. "With this latest launch, we're introducing new AI and automation features plus new services with a human touch designed to help our customers save time and accelerate growth."

The new features include email analytics; an audience analytics dashboard; custom reports; more than 75 new email templates; dynamic product recommendation feeds; order notifications; promo codes block for e-commerce stores; Email Content Generator with generative AI; updates to Campaign Manager; A/B and multivariate testing; social posting for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; customer journey builder and pre-built journeys, including 12 new Shopify starting points; enhanced contact profiles, pre-built segments, an e-commerce segment builder; and the ability to exclude certain segments from marketing campaign sends.