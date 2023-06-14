Pathlight Launches Conversation Intelligence

Pathlight today unveiled Pathlight Conversation Intelligence (CI), an artificial intelligence-based customer interaction analysis platform.

"The most critical business insights and customer issues originate from daily interactions, yet most organizations have visibility into less than 5 percent of conversations," said Alex Kvamme, CEO of Pathlight, in a statement. "The bottom line is that you can't fix what you can't see. Not only that, you can't truly understand a customer's needs and future pain points unless you're able to deeply understand what they are saying. Pathlight CI closes this information gap by enabling customer-facing teams to uncover and address issues quickly and giving them unparalleled insights into emerging trends.

"Most non-AI-native conversational analysis tools in the market pick up bits and pieces of customer interactions, but words and tags fail to answer a fundamental question: why are my customers calling in the first place, and what do they need from us to make their experience better? We designed Pathlight CI to go above and beyond these superficial insights and extract the full picture of what the customer needs. Until Pathlight CI, we had barely scratched the surface of what's possible,” Kvamme added.