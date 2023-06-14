Basis Technologies Launches Basis Connect+
Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, today launched BasisConnect+ to provide marketers first-party data activation, audience optimization, and cookieless media buying.
"Marketers are rightfully being pressured to change the tactics that were commonplace in digital advertising for two decades. The challenge now is to connect with customers, personalize user experiences, drive media efficiency, and track conversions, all without the use of third-party cookies and device IDs," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "BasisConnect+ combines a wide range of technology that agencies and brands need to move forward as responsible marketers respectful of user privacy."
BasisConnect+ provides technology for driving ad performance. Featured tools include the following:
- AI-driven look-alike modeling with TruAudience by Transunion.
- First-party CRM data automated uploads with LiveRamp.
- Insights and profiling software for a view of potential customers across seven data categories.
- Cookieless conversion and click-through tracking.
- Machine-learning optimization that analyzes campaign parameters without cookies or mobile IDs.
- Automated buying on media without third-party cookies, such as publisher-direct, CTV audiences (through BasisTV+), private marketplace deals, and programmatic guaranteed.
- Contextual targeting with 2,000 segments from leading data partners, including Peer39.