Basis Technologies Launches Basis Connect+

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, today launched BasisConnect+ to provide marketers first-party data activation, audience optimization, and cookieless media buying.

"Marketers are rightfully being pressured to change the tactics that were commonplace in digital advertising for two decades. The challenge now is to connect with customers, personalize user experiences, drive media efficiency, and track conversions, all without the use of third-party cookies and device IDs," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "BasisConnect+ combines a wide range of technology that agencies and brands need to move forward as responsible marketers respectful of user privacy."