Bloomreach Partners with Contentsquare
Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, and Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, have partnered to help marketers build campaigns driven by a 360-degree view of data and deeper customer understanding.
The two-way data integration will combine Contentsquare's digital customer experience insights with the unified customer profiles in Bloomreach Engagement. It will also add customer segment and campaign performance data from Bloomreach Engagement into Contentsquare.
This dual integration also provides real-time data for how campaigns performed, with added context from Contentsquare's digital experience insights. Marketers can unearth insights from different customer segments, compare the performance of multiple campaigns, and quantify the impact of each campaign.
The partnership also supports users of Bloomreach Discovery and Content. Using Contentsquare's behavioral analytics, businesses can analyze the customer experience across their e-commerce sites.
"With access to even more insight into customer intent and behavior, Bloomreach Engagement users can enrich their targeting capabilities and improve the relevance of every single campaign," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement. "This not only creates a better experience for shoppers, it also helps grow revenue. The data of Contentsquare coupled with the activation power of Bloomreach Engagement is going to generate immense benefits for marketers and their larger business goals."
"Having access to actionable insights into the customer journey is a powerful tool in delivering friction-free, differentiated online experiences," said Gilad Zubery, executive vice president of global business development and partnerships at Contentsquare, in a statement. "By not only working with Bloomreach as partners but also marrying our data, we empower teams with a richer understanding of customers and the intelligence they need to continuously improve the customer journey."
Related Articles
ContentSquare Partners with Namogoo
09 Sep 2022
Partnership and integration with Namogoo adds contextual information to Contentsquare's customer behavior insights.
Contentsquare Partners with Level Access
25 Oct 2022
Level Access will add accessibility insights to Contentsquare's digital experience analytics.
Bloomreach Adds ChatGPT to Engagement Product
16 Feb 2023
Bloomreach Engagement with ChatGPT lets marketers create and A/B test content.
Bloomreach Integrates with OpenAI
21 Apr 2023
With OpenAI integration, Bloomreach Content enables AI-powered text generation, proofreading, and more across e-commerce sites.
Bloomreach Integrates with Attentive
02 Jun 2023
Integration allows users of Bloomreach Engage and Attentive to send more personalized SMS messages to customers.
Bloomreach Integrates with Gorgias
09 Jun 2023
Bloomreach's integration with Gorgias to help marketers communicate with and understand shoppers.