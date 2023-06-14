Bloomreach Partners with Contentsquare

Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, and Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, have partnered to help marketers build campaigns driven by a 360-degree view of data and deeper customer understanding.

The two-way data integration will combine Contentsquare's digital customer experience insights with the unified customer profiles in Bloomreach Engagement. It will also add customer segment and campaign performance data from Bloomreach Engagement into Contentsquare.

This dual integration also provides real-time data for how campaigns performed, with added context from Contentsquare's digital experience insights. Marketers can unearth insights from different customer segments, compare the performance of multiple campaigns, and quantify the impact of each campaign.

The partnership also supports users of Bloomreach Discovery and Content. Using Contentsquare's behavioral analytics, businesses can analyze the customer experience across their e-commerce sites.