Qualtrics and Bain & Company Introduce NPS Outer Loop

Qualtrics and Bain & Company, creators of Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System, today unveiled the NPS Outer Loop powered by Qualtrics for early access customers.

This new solution, designed by Bain in Qualtrics' XM Platform, allows organizations access to Bain's methodologies for customer experience improvement directly with Qualtrics' customer experience (CX) technology. It further allows organizations to address customer complaints and prioritize and invest in changes that will improve products, processes, policies, and other elements of the business.

Qualtrics' XM Platform provides the listening engine with Qualtrics Experience iD, predictive intelligence, and text analytics, and full closed-loop actioning capabilities with xFlow that enable clients to execute the cross-functional improvements identified through customer feedback.