Qualtrics and Bain & Company Introduce NPS Outer Loop
Qualtrics and Bain & Company, creators of Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System, today unveiled the NPS Outer Loop powered by Qualtrics for early access customers.
This new solution, designed by Bain in Qualtrics' XM Platform, allows organizations access to Bain's methodologies for customer experience improvement directly with Qualtrics' customer experience (CX) technology. It further allows organizations to address customer complaints and prioritize and invest in changes that will improve products, processes, policies, and other elements of the business.
Qualtrics' XM Platform provides the listening engine with Qualtrics Experience iD, predictive intelligence, and text analytics, and full closed-loop actioning capabilities with xFlow that enable clients to execute the cross-functional improvements identified through customer feedback.
"Bain brings our unparalleled NPS and customer experience expertise together with Qualtrics' technology leadership to help our clients better understand and delight their customers. This new capability ensures that structural improvement initiatives get the attention and resources they need," said Rob Markey, a leader in Bain & Company's Customer practice and one of the creators of the Net Promoter System, in a statement. "Qualtrics has built a reliable, flexible platform on which we have developed customized Net Promoter System configurations for our clients. This enables our clients to deploy a high-quality Net Promoter System Outer Loop prototype quickly and efficiently. We have combined Bain's strategy consulting with Qualtrics technology to support multiple successful scale implementations for our clients. This partnership positions us to achieve even greater results going forward."
"With this new first-of-its-kind partnership, customers will have instant access to the industry-leading strategy and expertise of the Bain Net Promoter System in the Qualtrics XM Platform," said Brad Anderson, president of product and engineering at Qualtrics, in a statement. "The value to our shared and prospective customers is immense, and the combination will help clients around the world tackle systemic business changes and create the customer experiences that will drive satisfaction and loyalty for years to come."