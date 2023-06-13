Act! Launches Act! Premium Desktop v25

Act!, a CRM and marketing automation solutions provider for small to medium-sized businesses, today launched v25 of Act! Premium Desktop to offer users richer insights, better communication and enhanced usability.

With Act! v25, users will gain more meaningful insights from their customer data with the Act! Insight Dashboard Builder, take customer communications to the next level with the integration of SMS4Act! SMS Text Messaging, and increase overall performance with marketing automation and Act! Companion mobile app enhancements.

The Act! Insight Advanced Dashboard Builder allows users to create more granular, custom analytics dashboards based on contact, company, group, and opportunity data; incorporate associated field data; and set multiple sets of criteria to thoroughly drill down into insights .

While text messaging is currently available as part of Act! Marketing Automation, allowing businesses to send personalized text messages to customers for appointment reminders, order updates, shipping status, event reminders, promotions, and more, SMS4Act! allows users to send ad-hoc text messages globally without having to build a full-fledged marketing campaign. All sends and replies are automatically tracked within contact history records for reference and follow-up.

As part of Act! Premium Desktop v25, Act! Marketing Automation is more intuitive and user-friendly, with an enhanced campaign dashboard, new suppression list filters, additional date formats for mail merge, and improved list sorting.

And finally, available for iPhone, iPad, and Android, the Act! Companion mobile app keeps users connected to their Act! databases from anywhere. Enhancements have been made to the login experience, opportunity filtering, and Act! proximity search.