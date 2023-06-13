Smartly.io Integrates with Insense, Sapphire Studios, and Vamp

Smartly.io, a digital advertising platform provider, has expanded its Creator Connect partner network with Insense, Sapphire Studios, and Vamp. Creator Connect is Smartly.io's solution for managing user-generated content.

"Our goal is to unlock even more value for our customers through strategic partnerships," said Oli Marlow-Thomas, chief innovation officer of Smartly.io, in a statement. "By integrating some of the world's leading influencer marketing platforms with the Smartly.io partner ecosystem, we're making it easier for brands to find creators to collaborate with and produce winning content while reaching the right audience on the right platforms. The creator economy is massive, and so is the opportunity for brands to tap into it as part of their strategy. When you combine this with the right approach for scaling UGC and short-form videos, along with tools to optimize wherever your audience is scrolling, the results are quite powerful."

The expansion of the Creator Connect ecosystem with Insense, Sapphire Studios, and Vamp provides a creative development network to create, scale and optimize short-form video and UGC content on TikTok, Meta, Snap, and other platforms.