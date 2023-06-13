Affinity Launches Consumer Purchase Insights on Snowflake Marketplace

Affinity Solutions has made its Consumer Purchase Insights available on Snowflake Marketplace.

Businesses can benefit from Affinity's comprehensive and daily views of spending behaviors from more than 140 million credit and debit cards, encompassing more than 8.8 billion transactions and more than $500 billion in annual spend. The new library of syndicated Consumer Purchase Insights plays are available for immediate use directly through Snowflake Marketplace and support a wide array of use cases, including market share, cross-shop insights, brand health, loyalty and churn, geography, and customer profiling.