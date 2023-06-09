Adobe Unveils Innovations Across Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe at its Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 introduced a series of innovations in Adobe Experience Cloud, its customer experience management solution.

The first major update to the Adobe Experience Cloud was the launch of Adobe Product Analytics, which provides self-service capabilities for product teams to understand customer adoption and usage. These insights are unified with data from other organizations, such as marketing through Customer Journey Analytics (CJA).

Adobe also enhanced Adobe Mix Modeler, an AI-powered, self-service solution that helps teams measure campaigns and drive planning efforts across paid, owned, and earned channels. Insights are anchored in rich data from Adobe Experience Platform, augmented with external data sources from ad networks to social media platforms. The innovation included expanded access to Mix Modeler globally.

Also introduced is the next-generation Adobe Experience Manager, reimagined so users can update content for their digital properties using popular tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Teams can create, edit, and publish all from the same document, with security controls to ensure only authorized users can make changes.

Adobe is expanding access to the latest Experience Manager offering for companies around the world,

As part of the updates, Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP) received advanced audience management capabilities that incorporate new data partners across the globe, scale first-party data with look-alike audiences, and automatically ingest existing audience segments from anywhere in the organization, with built-in governance and new management features. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform, applications, including Adobe Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics, work with Real-Time CDP to help companies orchestrate omnichannel experiences and gain insights.

Adobe at the event also previewed an AI-powered update to Adobe Journey Orchestration. The infusion of AI includes an experimentation feature that will provide testing capabilities so companies can see the real-time impact of promotional offers or marketing content, as customers move between owned digital channels, in-store shopping, social media, and more.

"As enterprise businesses navigate through an uncertain business climate and price-conscious consumers, consistently delivering engaging and personalized experiences will be paramount to accelerating profitable growth," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement. "Our latest innovations empower brands to activate data in new ways that drive customer engagements, along with efficiencies and cost savings."

Adobe also used the European event to unveil a beta version of Adobe Express, its content creation app for social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and more.

The latest version of Express brings Adobe's photo, design, video, document, and generative AI tools into a new all-in-one editor, with PDF, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Experience Manager integrations.

Additional innovations in Adobe Express include the following:

New all-in-one editor to make design elements, video and images, PDFs, animation and content ready for Instagram, TikTok and other channels and platforms.

Firefly integration to generate custom images and text effects from just a description, using Text to Image and Text Effects features.

New video, multiple-page templates, and design elements, now with nearly 200 million assets, including video and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, video and audio assets, almost 22,000 fonts plus more icons, backgrounds and shapes.

PDF support to import, edit and enhance documents.

More AI-power to help creators find the perfect addition to content or get personalized template recommendations that fit unique styles, to create social media posts, videos, posters, flyers and more.

Quick actions like remove background in images and videos, animate a character using just audio, convert to GIF and edit PDFs.

Real-time collaboration and seamless review and commenting capabilities to access, edit, and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator or add linked files that always stay in sync across apps.

Animations like Fade In, Pop, Flicker, Bungee, that bring text, photos, videos and assets to life. With Animate from Audio, powered by Adobe Character Animator, characters come to life with lips and gestures syncing to recorded dialogue.

"The new release of Adobe Express brings together technology from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat with our Firefly generative AI models into a fun and easy web application experience allowing everyone, from individuals to large organizations, to create content that stands out," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media business at Adobe, in a statement. "Creators can now make stunning videos, designs, and documents faster than ever before, and our seamless workflows with our flagship applications give Creative Cloud subscribers even more control over the creative process."

Adobe is also partnering with Google to bring Firefly and Express to Bard, Google's experimental conversational AI service. Firefly will become the premier generative AI partner for Bard, powering and highlighting text-to-image capabilities. With the new Bard by Google integration, users will be able to describe their vision to Bard in their own words to create Firefly-generated images directly in Bard and then modify them using Express to create social posts, posters, flyers, and more.