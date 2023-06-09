Loop Media Partners with Pypestream
Loop Media, a free streaming television media company for business, and Pypestream, a provider of a self-service automation platform with cloud messaging and conversational artificial intelligence. have partnered to bring AI to Loop Media's curated entertainment business venue experience.
Loop Media now provides businesses with AI-generated information to make sure the right content is playing at the right time for the right audience in each location based on demographic, operator preference, venue style and business type among other data.
"Helping our venue partners achieve a better customer experience is at the heart of Loop Media's mission," said Liam McCallum, chief product and technical officer of Loop Media, in a statement. "We believe partnering with Pypestream to deliver a better customer experience for our rapidly growing screen footprint using their proprietary technology gives Loop Media the AI edge on our competition."
"At Pypestream, we build high-impact and highly immersive customer experiences that use AI to transform how businesses engage and empower their end users," said Richard Smullen, CEO of Pypestream, in a statement. "In collaboration with Loop Media, Pypestream is able to empower every type of business venue—bars, restaurants, retail, doctors' offices, college campuses, etc.—to harness the power of AI, allowing each venue to curate their ideal entertainment experience."