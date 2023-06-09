Loop Media Partners with Pypestream

Loop Media, a free streaming television media company for business, and Pypestream, a provider of a self-service automation platform with cloud messaging and conversational artificial intelligence. have partnered to bring AI to Loop Media's curated entertainment business venue experience.

Loop Media now provides businesses with AI-generated information to make sure the right content is playing at the right time for the right audience in each location based on demographic, operator preference, venue style and business type among other data.