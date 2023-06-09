Applause Launches Generative AI Solution Training, Testing, and Validation

Applause, a provider of testing and digital quality, has expanded its capabilities for training, testing, and validation of generative artificial intelligence models.

Applause offers comprehensive services designed to evaluate the effectiveness of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI models to help clients identify areas for improvement, enhance model performance, and ensure reliable and unbiased outputs.

Applause's unique model helps combat the following three main risks and challenges in deploying AI:

Accuracy and Trust: confirming responses, calling out hallucinations or factual inaccuracies, and understanding user experience.

Bias and Inappropriate Content: ensuring datasets are broad enough to rule out systemic bias (racial, gender, religious), and do not contain inappropriate or harmful content.

Ethical and Regulatory Compliance: checking that models are compliant with copyright, permissions, or government regulations.

The testing process encompasses real-world scenarios and diverse user interactions, providing valuable insights into the algorithm's capabilities and limitations. The testing scopes are customized to each model's needs, including reviews of functional capabilities, accuracy of responses, checks for bias/inappropriate content, adherence to custom guidelines, and user experience feedback.

Applause's data collection and testing services are integrated into its crowdtesting platform.