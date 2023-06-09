Applause Launches Generative AI Solution Training, Testing, and Validation
Applause, a provider of testing and digital quality, has expanded its capabilities for training, testing, and validation of generative artificial intelligence models.
Applause offers comprehensive services designed to evaluate the effectiveness of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI models to help clients identify areas for improvement, enhance model performance, and ensure reliable and unbiased outputs.
Applause's unique model helps combat the following three main risks and challenges in deploying AI:
- Accuracy and Trust: confirming responses, calling out hallucinations or factual inaccuracies, and understanding user experience.
- Bias and Inappropriate Content: ensuring datasets are broad enough to rule out systemic bias (racial, gender, religious), and do not contain inappropriate or harmful content.
- Ethical and Regulatory Compliance: checking that models are compliant with copyright, permissions, or government regulations.
The testing process encompasses real-world scenarios and diverse user interactions, providing valuable insights into the algorithm's capabilities and limitations. The testing scopes are customized to each model's needs, including reviews of functional capabilities, accuracy of responses, checks for bias/inappropriate content, adherence to custom guidelines, and user experience feedback.
Applause's data collection and testing services are integrated into its crowdtesting platform.
"For more than a decade, Applause has partnered with the world's leading brands to help them deliver the most innovative digital experiences that exceed their customers' expectations. Our unparalleled experience in training and validating, as well as our established AI/LLM best practices, will continue to enable industry thought leaders to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, while helping to improve the integrity and quality of these experiences. Leveraging our testing community, we can provide valuable, nuanced human insights that help algorithms learn and as a result, improve their accuracy," said Rob Mason, chief technlogy officer of Applause, in a statement.
"As the prevalence of AI technology continues to shape the business landscape, it becomes crucial for companies to possess comprehensive and unbiased data and test their applications with real people. Applause's global community of over 1.7 million testers has been successfully supporting this capability at scale, offering leading enterprises the necessary training, testing, validation, and user feedback to drive continuous improvement in this rapidly evolving field," said Chris Malone, CEO of Applause, in a statement. "With the advent of generative AI, we are witnessing an unprecedented expansion of our overall digital quality testing strategy, empowering enterprises to realize significant benefits and reduced risks as they roll out new AI solutions."