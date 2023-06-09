Bloomreach Integrates with Gorgias
Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, has integrated Bloomreach Engagement with Gorgias' helpdesk platform to streamline customer support operations.
As part of the Shopify ecosystem, Gorgias provides data about the customer experience and gives Engagement users a more in-depth understanding of the customer journey.
By integrating Bloomreach Engagement with Gorgias, marketers using Engagement gain comprehensive insights into all aspects of a purchase, identify dissatisfied customers, adjust their communications accordingly, enhance personalized experiences for loyal customers, or win back those with bad experiences in the past.
"Bloomreach Engagement's integration with Gorgias allows marketers to better leverage insights from a vital aspect of the customer journey: customer support," said Michal Novovesky, general manager and head of product at Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how our Engagement users will leverage Gorgias to gain deeper customer insights, enhance their communications, and unlock continued value through the integration of help desk functionalities into their campaign strategies."
