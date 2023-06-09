Grammarly Integrates Grammarly Business with Third-Party Apps
Grammarly, a communication assistance provider, has integrated Grammarly Business with a wide range of third-party business applications.
The company's most recent updates include connections to third-party enterprise applications in Knowledge Share, which surfaces relevant company information in employees'; flow of work. Knowledge Share will integrate with Atlassian Confluence and Google Drive to start and then expand to additional applications over time.
Another new feature is App Actions, which enables employees to complete actions across third-party applications, such as Asana, Atlassian Jira Software, and Calendly, from where they're writing with Grammarly's assistance.
"Every time employees have to shift context or search for information, businesses lose time, and the problem only grows with the proliferation of workplace tools," said Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly's chief revenue officer and head of Grammarly Business, in a statement. "By integrating with other applications, Grammarly Business unblocks the flow of work for employees, wherever they already are, so they can focus on moving the business forward instead of swirling in an overwhelming amount of applications and information. It's all part of our vision to create the AI-connected enterprise where work gets done not just faster but better."