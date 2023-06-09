Grammarly Integrates Grammarly Business with Third-Party Apps

Grammarly, a communication assistance provider, has integrated Grammarly Business with a wide range of third-party business applications.

The company's most recent updates include connections to third-party enterprise applications in Knowledge Share, which surfaces relevant company information in employees'; flow of work. Knowledge Share will integrate with Atlassian Confluence and Google Drive to start and then expand to additional applications over time.

Another new feature is App Actions, which enables employees to complete actions across third-party applications, such as Asana, Atlassian Jira Software, and Calendly, from where they're writing with Grammarly's assistance.