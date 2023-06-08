Qualtrics Earns StateRAMP and DoD Marketplace Certifications

Qualtrics' data collection and analytics platform has achieved State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) authorization for protecting the privacy and security of its customers' data, and is now listed on the U.S. Department of Defense's Tradewind Solutions Marketplace as a vetted provider of technology solutions for federal agencies.

StateRAMP is a certification program for companies that have implemented robust cybersecurity policies, procedures and technologies to safeguard against cyber threats in state and local government. State and local government data and processing will be migrated to Gov1, a Qualtrics StateRAMP-authorized data center powered by Amazon Web Services.