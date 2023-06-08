Sage42 Releases Ventana Communications Platform

Sage 42, an enterprise software development firm, has launched Ventana, a cloud-based enterprise digital communications platform to help companies streamline interdepartmental customer service and support (CSS) workflows and interactions with customers on social media and messaging apps.

Ventana comes with Taboo Filter, which prevents the use of inappropriate content, such as profanity, culturally insensitive words, images, and even emojis, during interactions with customers.

"Ventana is a versatile modular application that helps businesses streamline their customer support and marketing operations. It provides flexibility by allowing businesses to customize and adapt it according to their specific needs. With Ventana, orchestrating different business functions, like marketing, sales, customer support, and operations, becomes effortless," said Patrick Riemer, Sage42's chief technology officer, in a statement.

Ventana also offers access to code-free bots allowing users to create and update chatbots and customize their chatbots to support either a single or multiple social media platforms.