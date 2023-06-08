Daasity Named a BigCommerce Certified Partner
Daasity has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to Daasity's platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
The Daasity platform enables companies to centralize and analyze their BigCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale data, as well as data from dozens of tools in the greater commerce ecosystem.
"We're thrilled to expand our offering to the BigCommerce ecosystem. Dassity's goal from day one has been to help consumer brands become data-driven organizations, which comes down to every team getting the data they need to test, invest, and optimize in their roles," said Dan LeBlanc, Daasity's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Now, we've brought our solution to BigCommerce merchants. We can't wait to see them leverage Daasity to potentially accelerate their analytics, grow more profitably, and build long-term customer relationships."
"Our partnership with Daasity further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Daasity shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."