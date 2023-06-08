Rallyware Adds CRM to Performance Enablement Platform
Rallyware has added a portable CRM solution to its Performance Enablement Platform for the direct selling workforce.
With Rallyware, rules-guided tools auto-suggest smart actions for contact outreach and tracking in one platform for learning, communications, incentives, business building, and more.
Rallyware's CRM tools flow together with smart activities in other channels, such as learning and performance to stimulate upskilling, and incentives and recognition. It encompasses customer acquisition, management, and retention.
Rallyware's CRM integrates with field performance data, such as commissions metrics and sales numbers, to inform the recommendations and smart actions for each distributor. Features include the following:
- Relationship tracking and managing;
- Automated to-do lists;
- Campaign workflows;
- Contact tracking;
- Customer communication and care;
- Prospecting script library; and
- Advanced customer relations analytics.
"We developed this CRM because we recognized that in order to help our customers consistently out-compete in the 2020s and beyond we needed to dive deeper into the customer acquisition and management side of the direct selling field," said George Elfond, Rallyware's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We realized that for direct selling organizations to digitally transform in a scalable way, distributors needed a smart CRM integrated with every other aspect of the distributor experience to help them business-build and manage sales. With our decades-long expertise driving sales for the field, we are ready to introduce a data-driven, smart CRM that is unmatched by other solutions, as it requires years of complex data processing."