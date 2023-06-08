Rallyware Adds CRM to Performance Enablement Platform

Rallyware has added a portable CRM solution to its Performance Enablement Platform for the direct selling workforce.

With Rallyware, rules-guided tools auto-suggest smart actions for contact outreach and tracking in one platform for learning, communications, incentives, business building, and more.

Rallyware's CRM tools flow together with smart activities in other channels, such as learning and performance to stimulate upskilling, and incentives and recognition. It encompasses customer acquisition, management, and retention.

Rallyware's CRM integrates with field performance data, such as commissions metrics and sales numbers, to inform the recommendations and smart actions for each distributor. Features include the following:

Relationship tracking and managing;

Automated to-do lists;

Campaign workflows;

Contact tracking;

Customer communication and care;

Prospecting script library; and

Advanced customer relations analytics.