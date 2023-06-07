LinkedIn Launches the CMO Scorecard, B2B Index, and B2B Leaderboard

LinkedIn today launched a suite of tools to help B2B marketers measure the impact of their companies' organic and paid efforts on their brands. These new products include the CMO Scorecard, the B2B Index, and the B2B Leaderboard.

The CMO Scorecard, led by LinkedIn's B2B Institute, will help marketers measure the effectiveness of their marketing efforts with creative, media, and outcome metrics. It scores creative impact based on attention, branding, and linkage to key buying situations; media impact by measuring effectiveness, evenness, and efficiency; and outcomes based on marketing metrics like leads generated, sales metrics like meetings influenced, and talent metrics like hires influenced.>

The B2B Index is a composite score of brand investment, creative quality and effectiveness, and brand outcomes.

The B2B Leaderboard, based on the B2B Index Matrix, highlights the leading companies on the creativity scale, on the buyer intent scale, and on the ways they show up and tell their stories across organic and paid marketing.

Together, the three tools work cohesively to help companies understand how they're doing in the space, how their work is matching up against industry peers, and where they could or should focus next to make their brands even stronger, LinkedIn said in a statement.