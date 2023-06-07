Aprimo Introduces AI Content Coach with ChatGPT
Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, has launched AI Content Coach, a content creation tool powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT.
The interactive assistant seamlessly integrates with Aprimo digital asset management (DAM) and automatically and in near real-time trains (and retrains as required) GPT models on users' assets within their DAM as well as human subject matter experts. With it, companies can do the following:
- Write brand-aligned content targeted to specific marketing channels, customer types, or industry verticals;
- Instantly iterate on drafts and accept or reject outputs for content refinement;
- Enable teams to get quick answers about products and services; and
- Generate content variations by tone, language type, target audience, and other factors.
AI Content Coach can also generate ideas for customer business reviews, product updates, and on-demand content for pitches and proposals. Additionally, it offers support for training and onboarding by providing content ideas and access to a knowledge library.
"We are thrilled to unveil AI Content Coach as the latest cutting-edge addition to our suite of AI-powered solutions, opening the door for much bigger AI initiatives to come," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "Generative AI is transforming the power of DAM, and DAM serves as the safest and most secure repository for branded content and the governance of content. By establishing DAM as the system of record for housing GPT models, Aprimo is paving the way for organizations to build composable content stacks and ensuring responsible use, governance, and brand security."
"We are excited to see Aprimo leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to introduce AI Content Coach and help transform content operations with the power of generative AI," said John Montgomery, corporate vice president of AI Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "This collaboration represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and driving content management innovation while ensuring the utmost safety and security for users and customers."
