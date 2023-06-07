Aprimo Introduces AI Content Coach with ChatGPT

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, has launched AI Content Coach, a content creation tool powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT.

The interactive assistant seamlessly integrates with Aprimo digital asset management (DAM) and automatically and in near real-time trains (and retrains as required) GPT models on users' assets within their DAM as well as human subject matter experts. With it, companies can do the following:

Write brand-aligned content targeted to specific marketing channels, customer types, or industry verticals;

Instantly iterate on drafts and accept or reject outputs for content refinement;

Enable teams to get quick answers about products and services; and

Generate content variations by tone, language type, target audience, and other factors.

AI Content Coach can also generate ideas for customer business reviews, product updates, and on-demand content for pitches and proposals. Additionally, it offers support for training and onboarding by providing content ideas and access to a knowledge library.