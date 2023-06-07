Datonics and Equativ Partner

Digital data company Datonics and Equativ, an advertising technology platform provider, have partnered to help marketers reach desired audiences across a myriad of channels, including connected TV, online video, and display.

The partnership enables Datonics' data, including programmatic and CTV audiences as well as custom segments, to be activated by users of Equativ's buy-side platform Equativ Buyer Connect (EBC) and to publishers for private marketplace activation in Equativ's supply-side platform (SSP). The data covers the United States and Canada.

Through this data integration, advertisers can combine audience segments across premium publisher inventory via EBC's digital ad curation platform. Advertisers can enhance campaign targeting and optimize campaign performance.

Datonics data is built on more than 300 million monthly users, aggregated from a network of online websites and specialty data partners, including 1,300 segments of search, intent, life-stage, behavioral, B2B, demographic, point-of-interest, and past purchase segments. Datonics also offers custom segments that can be built from keywords or location visits. Sample prepackaged segment categories include the following:

Automotive;

Business and industry;

Casual dining;

Retail/footwear;

Finance and money;

Demographics;

Sports;

Career and employment;

Internet and software;

Shopping intent;

Gaming;

Style and fashion;

Car rental;

Discount clothes/rack stores;

Quick-service restaurants;

Tech enthusiasts;

Home and garden;

Education;

Electronics;

Clothing and accessories;

Travel; and

Retail/department stores.