Gryphon.ai Launches Gryph for Collections
Gryphon.ai, a provider of compliance and artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence, today launched Gryph for Collections as an extension of Gryph for Compliance to provide consumer debt collections teams with real-time call screening and blocking to prevent violations of the Telephone Consumer Privacy Act (TCPA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and penalties from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
"The reality is that today's compliance landscape is exceedingly complex and enterprises struggle to manually comply with regulations for telemarketing and debt collection, resulting in costly violations that hurt brand reputation," said Stefan Dunigan, vice president of operations and network services at Gryphon.ai, in a statement. "By automatically screening and blocking calls in real time and removing risk, enterprises and their collections teams can ensure compliance without spending hours on list scrubs or making unprotected outbound calls. Instead, Gryphon's compliance solution makes the experience seamless and automatic for agents."