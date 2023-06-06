Gryphon.ai Launches Gryph for Collections

Gryphon.ai, a provider of compliance and artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence, today launched Gryph for Collections as an extension of Gryph for Compliance to provide consumer debt collections teams with real-time call screening and blocking to prevent violations of the Telephone Consumer Privacy Act (TCPA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and penalties from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).