Act-On Launches AI Create

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation, is launching Act-On AI Create for enhanced email generation.

With the newly integrated OpenAI feature, marketers can now generate email content in seconds. Machine learning helps craft unique emails with each new prompt and revision. Act-On's AI Create then plugs generated emails and optional subject lines directly into marketers' templates, seamlessly integrating generative artificial intelligence within Act-On.

"We see AI as one of those stand-out technologies that will transform our industry and how marketers work. We are committed to being at the forefront of that transformation," said Kate Johnson, Act-On's CEO, in a statement. "True to our vision, Act-On is focused on integrating artificial intelligence to deliver the easiest and most effective marketing automation solution, ensuring every release provides real value to marketers."