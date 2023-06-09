Wrike Adds 10 Marketing Templates
Wrike, a work management platform provider, has released 10 marketing templates to increase productivity and reduce campaign time-to-market.
From campaign management to content calendars, Wrike's customized pre-built templates standardize and streamline processes and help marketing teams launch campaigns in minutes. These marketing templates address the following use cases:
- Go-to-market – Orchestrate launches by creating repeatable cross-functional processes for everything from strategy to execution.
- Campaign Management – Build campaign strategies, automate campaign production, track results in real time, and make data-driven decisions.
- Marketing Ops & Project Management – Automate projects and workflows while integrating withcurrent tech stacks and gain visibility into forecasting, planning, and campaign performance.
- Creative Production – Bring internal teams and agencies into one place to standardize processes, create a single source of truth for assets, and maintain brand consistency across global campaigns.
- Content Ops – Transform work intake with customized content briefs that capture all the details needed.
- Event Management – Manage all activities and vendors in one place, from logistics to contracts and budgets.
- Web Development – Manage digital asset requests and web production, structure sprints, prioritize work, and manage vendor contracts.
- Social Media – Scope, plan, and track social content and vendor contract needs while storing and visualizing all performance metrics using Wrike's custom fields.
- Editorial Calendar – Organize content calendars, track requests, accelerate approvals, and manage capacity.
- Client Service Management – Organize and confidentially share client projects.
Wrike also enhanced Wrike Marketing Insights to give marketers a single source of truth for real-time data across top martech solutions. Wrike Marketing Insights now allows marketers to integrate Wrike with 15 of the most commonly used channels in their martech stack, such as digital tools across advertising, social media, and marketing automation. They can then watch their data roll in automatically, giving them 360-degree visibility into full-funnel performance insights.
"Now, more than ever, marketers need to prioritize alignment, collaboration, and efficiency to accelerate their campaigns and drive revenue growth for their companies," said Esther Flammer, chief marketing officer of Wrike, in a statement. "Our Dark Matter of Work research found that marketing professionals are spread across 15 applications on a daily basis, only half of which are integrated. This gap between disparate tools creates broken workflows and low visibility into work taking place. Compounding that are budgetary and headcount constraints brought on by economic uncertainty. Marketers are at a breaking point; they're spread too thin and are being asked to do more with less. Wrike Marketing Insights surfaces the most important performance metrics across applications so marketers can instantly understand and leverage high-performing campaigns. And the new templates automate processes with the click of a button so teams can focus on the most impactful work that will move the needle. With all work standardized and in one place, tasks won't slip through the cracks and progress can easily be tracked."