Wrike Adds 10 Marketing Templates

Wrike, a work management platform provider, has released 10 marketing templates to increase productivity and reduce campaign time-to-market.

From campaign management to content calendars, Wrike's customized pre-built templates standardize and streamline processes and help marketing teams launch campaigns in minutes. These marketing templates address the following use cases:

Go-to-market – Orchestrate launches by creating repeatable cross-functional processes for everything from strategy to execution.

Campaign Management – Build campaign strategies, automate campaign production, track results in real time, and make data-driven decisions.

Marketing Ops & Project Management – Automate projects and workflows while integrating withcurrent tech stacks and gain visibility into forecasting, planning, and campaign performance.

Creative Production – Bring internal teams and agencies into one place to standardize processes, create a single source of truth for assets, and maintain brand consistency across global campaigns.

Content Ops – Transform work intake with customized content briefs that capture all the details needed.

Event Management – Manage all activities and vendors in one place, from logistics to contracts and budgets.

Web Development – Manage digital asset requests and web production, structure sprints, prioritize work, and manage vendor contracts.

Social Media – Scope, plan, and track social content and vendor contract needs while storing and visualizing all performance metrics using Wrike's custom fields.

Editorial Calendar – Organize content calendars, track requests, accelerate approvals, and manage capacity.

Client Service Management – Organize and confidentially share client projects.

Wrike also enhanced Wrike Marketing Insights to give marketers a single source of truth for real-time data across top martech solutions. Wrike Marketing Insights now allows marketers to integrate Wrike with 15 of the most commonly used channels in their martech stack, such as digital tools across advertising, social media, and marketing automation. They can then watch their data roll in automatically, giving them 360-degree visibility into full-funnel performance insights.