Integrate Launches Mobile Connect

Marketing technology provider Integrate today launched Mobile Connect to enable B2B marketers to capture data at events. The new feature is included with the Integrate Demand Acceleration Platform (DAP).

Mobile Connect lets marketers get opted-in leads at third-party events regardless of API connectivity by capturing images of trade show badges, business cards, or additional buyer information for transcription. Mobile Connect also features a dynamic ;form experience, including opt-in and custom questionsto standardize, validate, and ensure compliance across leads. Mobile Connect also routes buyer data to CRM and marketing automation systems in real time.

"One of the biggest hurdles B2B marketers face is the ability to connect their leads and related data from multiple channels, and that includes receiving consent and getting quality leads at live events," said Aaron Mahimainathan, chief product officer of Integrate, in a statement. " We're committed to developing products that support B2B marketers toward more predictable and scalable ways to ensure connected data and buyer signals, and in turn, better, more connected B2B buying experiences." "Sales conversations can happen anywhere and at any time, and making sure marketing and sales can stay aligned with clear visibility into pipeline is critical in today's fast-paced B2B world," said Colby Cavanaugh, senior vice president of marketing at Integrate, in a statement. "Mobile Connect not only connects data from events, but it also provides a way for teams to easily ingest data into the Demand Acceleration Platform and other martech systems of record to build a unified view of digital customer journeys."

In addition to Mobile Connect, Integrate also released an improved universal API and display ads pacing dashboards. The new ;universal API can ingest leads into the Integrate Demand Acceleration Platform and keep data secure through new permissions and token authorization. The new ads dashboard provides more insights to track and optimize ad delivery, showing how often impressions are delivered and how delivered impressions affect conversions.