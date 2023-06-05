Genesys Adds Generative AI for Experience Orchestration

Genesys has expanded its generative artificial intelligence capabilities with auto-summarization for Agent Assist in the Genesys Cloud CX platform, enabling employees to capture conversational intelligence from digital and voice interactions.

"We've long used large language models within Genesys AI to help organizations proactively orchestrate experiences that lead to stronger customer and employee outcomes," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "Through responsible development that responds to our customers' needs, we're accelerating our pace of innovation with the latest generations of generative AI to help organizations gain greater value from their data, rapidly create new content and break language barriers. We're also considering the roles and expertise we may need to fuel our R&D strategy for the future, like prompt engineering and curation."

Auto-summarization for Agent Assist provides contextual conversation reporting to capture and preserve post-interaction data, which companies can then use to mine for insights through Genesys Speech and Text Analytics. To maintain quality, employees can review and approve the content before making the summary part of the customer interaction record.

Genesys trained its embedded large language models with curated, trusted data across multiple industries, languages, use cases, dimensions, and more.

Auto-summarization for Agent Assist is the latest of several new generative AI-based offerings expected for Genesys Cloud CX. Genesys also leverages generative AI within Exceed.ai, which alows sales teams to auto-generate email content for lead development, pipeline nurture, and more.