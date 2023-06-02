RRD Launches Global Brand Solutions

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has launched Global Brand Solutions, an alignment of its branding and creative, production, marketing automation, and content and editorial services under the RRD GO Creative offering.

"Brands have a myriad of communication avenues at their disposal, which can make it challenging to scale a consistent and strong brand identity in the marketplace," said Kiran Shankar, president of RRD GO Creative, in a statement. "Additionally, due to rapid adoption of new technologies, immersive experiences are taking center stage as we move toward an experience internet. RRD partners with our clients to bring end-to-end creative support to help reimagine their customer interactions and transform them into competitive differentiators."

RRD's Global Brand Solutions centralize creative support. The capabilities and services that form the foundation of this offering include the following:

Branding and creative, with a team of creative directors, designers, photographers, videographers, and production artists;

Creative production, to refine processes and build and manage workflows;

Creative automation, which includes a creative marketing tool;

Content and editorial services, providing access to specialized copywriters, content strategists, market analysts, and editorial project management professionals based in the United States and Canada; and

Remediation service through RemediAd, which leverages artificial intelligence to produce accessible and compliant PDF documents and digital access at scale.