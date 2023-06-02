Bloomreach Integrates with Attentive
Bloomreach, a provider of cloud-based commerce solutions, has integrated Bloomreach Engagement with Attentive, allowing users of both systems to enhance their SMS communications by leveraging their data in Bloomreach to send more personalized messages through Attentive.
This integration enables Engagement users to send highly personalized SMS communications and synchronize campaigns across both platforms. It enables marketers in the Shopify ecosystem to expand their omnichannel strategy and enhance customer engagement with real-time personalization.
If a marketer sends an email through Bloomreach that needs a boost in engagement, a follow up SMS sent via Attentive can act as a reminder. Marketers can also leverage Bloomreach's AI-driven product recommendations. Even after the completion of an SMS campaign, the synchronization of all campaign event data from Attentive to Bloomreach enables users to leverage comprehensive reporting and analytics that pulls from their entire customer dataset.
"SMS marketing is not only evolving as a more reliable way to communicate with customers; it has the potential to significantly transform the entire customer journey," said Michal Novovesky, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "In line with the conversational nature of commerce, our latest integration combines our customer data with Attentive's dynamic SMS platform, empowering our customers to deliver personalized and impactful experiences. We are thrilled to witness how this integration redefines omnichannel marketing, enabling marketers to save time and boost conversion rates."
