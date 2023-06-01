Qualtrics Launches Customer Journey Optimizer

Qualtrics today released Customer Journey Optimizer, a journey analytics and orchestration solution powered by Qualtrics Experience iD that helps organizations identify key moments and points of friction and prioritize the right actions to improve customer experiences.

Customer Journey Optimizer creates a single omnichannel view of the entire customer journey journey stages, where experience breakdowns happen, and the impact to the business, such as lost revenue or service cost. Journey analytics empower teams to drill deeper into the data to see how issues impact customers across channels and use pre-built integrations to troubleshoot and orchestrate the best responses.

"In today's digital world, a poor customer experience can cost businesses trillions. That's why it's so important for businesses to focus on creating a positive and seamless experience for customers across channels," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics' president of product, user experience, and engineering, in a statement. "With Qualtrics Customer Journey Optimizer and Experience iD, businesses can arm customer, marketing and digital teams with the journey analytics and orchestration capabilities they need to help customers achieve their goals and increase spending, loyalty and customer advocacy."

Credit Union of Colorado was one of the first users of Customer Journey Optimizer. It provided insights into the user onboarding process and helped the team identify friction points that could be improved with updated coaching for branch employees and orchestrated helpful nudges to convert more digitally engaged customers.