StackAdapt Partners with HubSpot for First-Party Data Activation

StackAdapt, a self-serve programmatic advertising platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot, allowing joint users to bring customer segments and audiences directly into their StackAdapt accounts for targeting and retargeting advertising campaigns.

The partnership allows StackAdapt users to create data segments and activate on first-party data on the platform with retargeting segments and build incremental reach via lookalike audience tools. Users can also build a wide array of custom audience segments for their campaigns.

Automatically-synced data from HubSpot is seamlessly integrated into StackAdapt with multi-channels available like CTV, audio, native and display, among others. Benefits include ease of use, adding more business use cases and extracting additional value from existing customer data.