Folloze Integrates with Outreach
Folloze has launched Folloze plus Outreach, an integration between Folloze's B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0) and sales engagement within the Outreach Sales Execution Platform.
This new single interface allows sales and marketing to auto-personalize content via Folloze boards to Outreach sequences and access first-party behavioral analytics through a dashboard. Marketers can orchestrate campaigns through a variety of channels, such as ads, social media, physical mail, marketing emails, as well as with the sales team, all reinforcing each other with consistent messaging and content and one standardized analytics stream.
Specific capabilities available through the integration include the following:
- The ability to add a Folloze board to Outreach email with just a few clicks;
- The ability to add direct links to Folloze content in Outreach email;
- The ability to view account and intent data and contact engagement activity within Outreach; and
- Identity matching.
"Folloze and Outreach provide teams with the ability to uplevel sales and marketing activities in their own respective ways," said David Brutman, co-founder and chief product officer of Folloze, in a statement. "The integration addresses a critical gap as budgets are shrinking and organizations strive to garner better results with current or reduced investments. By bringing these dynamic platforms together, joint customers that lean on their sales channels as a critical driver of engagement and pipeline acceleration will now have a more unified experience that amplifies value and drives greater performance and personalization."
"Outreach is committed to making it easier for our customers to create pipeline and close more deals. We seek partners who further this mission, and Folloze definitely fits our criteria," added Phillip Friedman, head of partner and ecosystem at Outreach, in a statement. "This integration helps sales and marketing teams become both more strategic and personalized in their prospect interactions, making each sales rep's touch that much more impactful."