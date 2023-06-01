Folloze Integrates with Outreach

Folloze has launched Folloze plus Outreach, an integration between Folloze's B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0) and sales engagement within the Outreach Sales Execution Platform.

This new single interface allows sales and marketing to auto-personalize content via Folloze boards to Outreach sequences and access first-party behavioral analytics through a dashboard. Marketers can orchestrate campaigns through a variety of channels, such as ads, social media, physical mail, marketing emails, as well as with the sales team, all reinforcing each other with consistent messaging and content and one standardized analytics stream.

Specific capabilities available through the integration include the following:

The ability to add a Folloze board to Outreach email with just a few clicks;

The ability to add direct links to Folloze content in Outreach email;

The ability to view account and intent data and contact engagement activity within Outreach; and

Identity matching.