Forsta Partners with Cint to Fight Survey Fraud

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, partnered with Cint, a provider of technology for gathering digital insights, to fight survey fraud and improve data quality and security for market research.

"Ghost completes have been an issue in our industry. This technology helps us reduce fraud and increase security," said Oscar Carlsson, chief innovation officer of Cint, in a statement. "With Cint's and Forsta's technology directly connected via this server-to-server (S2S) integration, market researchers can expect high-quality sample to help them produce accurate research with ease."

"For the last 25 years, Forsta has supported insights professionals with best-in-class technology to collect and report market research data. Our investment in this technology represents continuation of that commitment," said Tobi Andersson, managing director of Forsta, in a statement. "With Cint as our first non-exclusive partner, we're thrilled to be bringing our market research customers the peace of mind that their time and resources spent on surveying panelists are producing quality data that drive intelligent insights. We're excited to bring this technology to the broader market research industry in the long term."