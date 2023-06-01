Kasisto Launches KAI-GPT

Kasisto, creators of the KAI digital experience platform for financial services, has launched KAI-GPT, a banking-specific large language model, and KAI Answers, its first generative artificial intelligence application that uses KAI-GPT, to help bankers locate, interpret, and understand information from a variety of sources, including policies, regulatory filings, procedures, web content, and complex financial products.

KAI-GPT LLM was trained on a massive amount of financial data and can be used to build various generative AI applications for banks.