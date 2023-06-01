Kasisto Launches KAI-GPT
Kasisto, creators of the KAI digital experience platform for financial services, has launched KAI-GPT, a banking-specific large language model, and KAI Answers, its first generative artificial intelligence application that uses KAI-GPT, to help bankers locate, interpret, and understand information from a variety of sources, including policies, regulatory filings, procedures, web content, and complex financial products.
KAI-GPT LLM was trained on a massive amount of financial data and can be used to build various generative AI applications for banks.
"We created KAI-GPT because banks can realize tremendous growth and performance benefits from generative AI, but they need to do so with deep consideration for compliance, accuracy, safety, and ethical responsibility. The only way to achieve this is through an LLM that is optimized for the banking industry. Kasisto is making generative AI a practical reality for banks of all sizes because our technology is built with the highest standards required by the banking industry," said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Kasisto, in a statement.