VideoAmp Partners with TransUnion
VideoAmp and TransUnion have joined forces on an analytics solution for cross-platform media measurement and optimization by combining VideoAmp's TV viewership dataset with the TruAudience marketing analytics and attribution solution.
The integration enables marketers to measure the impact of their campaigns across TV and digital channels, connect their media placements to purchase behavior, and use these media effectiveness insights to optimize media and creative placements, budget allocation, and audience targets. These comprehensive measurement outputs are fed into VideoAmp's platform for real-time algorithmic media plan optimizations.
The VideoAmp platform generates tactical recommendations for media plans based on measurement data.
TransUnion's suite of TruAudience marketing solutions include identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting, and advanced measurement solutions. TransUnion's identity graph platform (previously known as OneID from Neustar), enables users to cleanse and enrich consumer data .
"The integration of VideoAmp linear data into our suite of powerful marketing attribution and investment optimization solutions will help marketers measure and improve the incremental impact of this incredibly important channel," said Michael Schoen, executive vice president of marketing solutions at TransUnion, in a statement. "At TransUnion, we're making marketing analytics and data science exponentially more accurate and actionable for marketers, and this partnership is a great addition to our unique combination of identity-based data and media-spanning integrations."
"We're thrilled to be working with TransUnion to unlock value for advertisers. This integration will provide marketers with a holistic view of their advertising performance, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimizations that drive better outcomes that connect directly into their media plans. Together, we can help brands better understand the impact of their advertising efforts and optimize their campaigns for maximum effectiveness," said Michael Parkes, president of VideoAmp, in a statement.