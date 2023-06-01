VideoAmp Partners with TransUnion

VideoAmp and TransUnion have joined forces on an analytics solution for cross-platform media measurement and optimization by combining VideoAmp's TV viewership dataset with the TruAudience marketing analytics and attribution solution.

The integration enables marketers to measure the impact of their campaigns across TV and digital channels, connect their media placements to purchase behavior, and use these media effectiveness insights to optimize media and creative placements, budget allocation, and audience targets. These comprehensive measurement outputs are fed into VideoAmp's platform for real-time algorithmic media plan optimizations.

The VideoAmp platform generates tactical recommendations for media plans based on measurement data.

TransUnion's suite of TruAudience marketing solutions include identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting, and advanced measurement solutions. TransUnion's identity graph platform (previously known as OneID from Neustar), enables users to cleanse and enrich consumer data .