DoubleVerify Launches Marketplace Suite
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today launched DV Marketplace Suite, a toolkit that enables supply-side and demand-side platforms, marketplaces, ad exchanges, and retail media networks to implement network-wide brand safety, fraud, viewability, and contextual controls.
DV Marketplace Suite is a quality measurement and analytics solution that can help maximize revenue and inventory quality. It offers a combination of pre-bid controls and post-bid insights, as well as DV's Brand Safety Floor to help companies align monetization policy to the brand safety standards established by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).
"DV has serviced global platforms with our best-in-class media quality solutions for years, helping to address critical challenges related to IVT prevention and viewability optimization," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "With the launch of DV Marketplace Suite, we are building off this success by creating a holistic solution that addresses the emerging need for brand safety insights that are aligned with industry standards. DV Marketplace Suite is the only solution that holistically addresses pre-bid and post-bid brand safety, fraud, viewability, and contextual challenges through a single integration."
DV Marketplace Suite includes the following:
- Fraud protection with combined pre-bid avoidance and post-bid measurement;
- Viewability measurement for real-time and long-term optimizations across inventory with thorough insights based on MRC-accredited measurements;
- Brand safety and suitability with a verification solution that align with Advertiser Protection Bureau and Global Alliance for Responsible Media standards, including DV's Brand Safety Floor and Brand Suitability Tiers;
- Contextual category classifications, which are aligned with the IAB's standard categories, to package premium contextual segments of inventory; and
- DSP integrations for fraud-free, viewable, and brand-suitable inventory.
