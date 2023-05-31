Allant Group Launches Audience Management Platform (AMP+)

Allant Group, a journey orchestration solutions provider, today launched Audience Management Platform (AMP+), an analytics data platform built for marketers and underpinned by a query engine for reporting, analytics, segmentation, and data processing.

AMP+ provides marketers, data analysts, and campaign managers advanced data capabilities to take action on their discoveries. AMP+ has integrated modeling capabilities and automated audience profiling from sources such as U.S. census data.

Additional capabilities include the following:

The ability to perform basic changes without moving data to another system;

Drag-and-drop environment to dig deep into stats and predictive analytics without writing SQL;

The ability to record actions and turn them into repeatable scripts or processes;

The ability to create and publish business intelligence-style reports;

Privacy-compliant match capabilities for data hygiene and identity resolution through an identity graph;

Connection to channel-agnostic campaign delivery providers for email, SMS, etc.; and

Feature-level profile definitions for varying user types, such as campaign manager, analyst, business user etc.