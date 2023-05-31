Allant Group Launches Audience Management Platform (AMP+)
Allant Group, a journey orchestration solutions provider, today launched Audience Management Platform (AMP+), an analytics data platform built for marketers and underpinned by a query engine for reporting, analytics, segmentation, and data processing.
AMP+ provides marketers, data analysts, and campaign managers advanced data capabilities to take action on their discoveries. AMP+ has integrated modeling capabilities and automated audience profiling from sources such as U.S. census data.
Additional capabilities include the following:
- The ability to perform basic changes without moving data to another system;
- Drag-and-drop environment to dig deep into stats and predictive analytics without writing SQL;
- The ability to record actions and turn them into repeatable scripts or processes;
- The ability to create and publish business intelligence-style reports;
- Privacy-compliant match capabilities for data hygiene and identity resolution through an identity graph;
- Connection to channel-agnostic campaign delivery providers for email, SMS, etc.; and
- Feature-level profile definitions for varying user types, such as campaign manager, analyst, business user etc.
"The challenge marketing clouds continue to create is their inability to make data easily accessible and manageable for marketers," said Keith Scheer, senior vice president of product and innovation at Allant Group, in a statement. "We built AMP+ to simplify the complex ingestion of large and less-than-clean data sources so they can be activated without the necessity of writing SQL by the busy marketer themselves. The AMP+ user interface is loaded with hundreds of built-in automation accelerators to assist in getting targeted campaigns with higher-performing audiences in market quicker."
"The impact Allant's AMP+ will have on the market will be disruptive," said Michael Fisher, CEO of Allant Group, in a statement. "We are so confident in Allant's Audience Management Platform we are encouraging brands to participate in an Audience Activation Assessment. This is an opportunity to enhance an organization's data with Allant's industry-specific audience data of more than 250 million U.S. customers and evaluate how easily AMP+ ingests their data and harmonizes, analyzes, activates it for action. The insights our Audience Activation Assessment provides are invaluable for data-driven organizations."