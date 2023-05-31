Precisely Advances Its Data Quality Portfolio

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has enhanced capabilities in its products with the latest releases.

The updates are as follows:

Precisely Spectrum Quality now offers expanded capabilities for editing, visualizing, and interacting with graph data for use cases requiring a single view of critical data. It also supports the latest U.S. Postal Service CASS Cycle O for address validation. Starting in July, it will also integrate Spectrum OnDemand directly with Precisely Property Graph, enabling users to understand the intricate relationships between addresses, parcel boundaries, building footprints, and points of interest.

Precisely Trillium offers improved connectivity with double the number of supported data sources now available for Trillium Quality and Trillium Discovery. The updates enhance performance and enable data quality rules to be applied to data originating from sources such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and SAP S/4HANA. Starting in July, support will also be available for USPS CASS Cycle O.

Precisely can now integrate Data360 DQ+ with Spectrum OnDemand, allowing customers to validate emails and phone numbers and validate and geocode addresses.

Several enhancements have also been made to Data360 Analyze to provide secure access to Microsoft Azure Key Vault and enable more efficient coding in Python.