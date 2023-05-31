GTM Buddy Launches Ask Buddy

GTM Buddy, a revenue enablement platform provider, today introduced Ask Buddy, a guided selling solution powered by generative artificial intelligence.

By building on GTM Buddy's AI innovations for content recommendations, auto-indexing, contextual search, persona intelligence, and meeting prep, Ask Buddy uses generative AI to help reps with knowledge and opportunity-specific guidance. It uses a combination of signals, such as opportunity context, sales content in GTM Buddy, and buyer and rep engagement, to deliver guided selling strategies.

Using OpenAI's application programming interfaces and proprietary models, Ask Buddy curates relevant information from a variety of sales content and then provides reps with digestible, bite-sized insights as they engage buyers.

Ask Buddy delivers the following capabilities:

Email responses for product pitches, to counter objections, and to build prospect talk tracks using persona intelligence.

Next-Best Actions with opportunity-specific prompts based on pre-built prompt engineering. Reps can use Ask Buddy to summarize the opportunity context, recommend content to share, generate messaging against identified competitors, or identify relevant social proof.

A chatbot that lets sellers ask questions and iterate on each response. Reps can also verify the content used to generate responses.

Knowledge Extraction, allowing teams to capture knowledge from company-wide sales conversations and publish them as frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Everboarding through coaching notes for contextual guidance and refreshing reps' knowledge of sales processes, best practices, and content.