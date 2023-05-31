Resonate Launches rAI, an AI Modeling Infrastructure

Resonate, a provider of consumer data and intelligence, is introducing rAI, an artificial intelligence modeling infrastructure that transforms vast sums of raw data into rich, continuously updated attributes to depict a comprehensive understanding of 230 million consumers.

rAI generates the Resonate Elements consumer data set, with more than 14,000 rich, relevant attributes for 230 million consumer profiles, and can model data to meet any company requirement. It helps companies understand many dimensions of the U.S. consumer.

rAI's predictive models are fine-tuned to dynamically generate scaled consumer data. Additionally, rAI includes a multi-sourced identity graph to align Resonate data to consumers and their related devices.

rAI consumes the following three types of data:

Real-time consumer behavioral data, including more than 30 billion daily deterministic consumer observations;

Offline consumer data, providing additional understanding of consumer and household demographics; and

Resonate's proprietary ground truth, data from the largest U.S. consumer study combined with respondents' online behaviors.