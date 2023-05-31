Pipedrive Integrates with CloudTalk and JustCall

Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM for small businesses, has integrated with CloudTalk and JustCall to enable sales teams to make and receive calls, run automated dialing campaigns, and automatically log all call data, such as activities, texts, call recordings, and voicemails, within Pipedrive.

"Feedback from our customers indicates that a phone call is still a powerful tool for closing sales. Keeping the momentum and following up with the right activity at the right time plays a crucial role in the success of the sales strategy. Knowing exactly when it's the best time to make a call or send a message allows sales representatives to create a human connection with clients, make people feel valued and supported, and sustain a great buying experience. Managing all sales communications within one platform can prove integral to data-driven business success," said Pipedrive's chief product officer, Shaun Shirazian, in a statement.

The new integrations include the following functionalities:

Click-to-call functionality from anywhere in Pipedrive;

The ability to accept or make calls from anywhere in Pipedrive;

Instant caller details, displaying contact data from Pipedrive for inbound calls;

The ability to enrich contacts with comments and recordings; and

The ability to send and receive SMS messages from Pipedrive.

CloudTalk is business-calling software. The integration allows teams to automate their workflows without coding and gives managers access to built-in analytics that track performance indicators in real time and identify opportunities for growth.

"Partnering up with Pipedrive is a natural culmination of our mission, as our two tools deliver the most value when combined together, not only by improving sales teams' performance but also by ensuring quality conversations that result in better relationships," said Peter Bakos, chief product officer of CloudTalk, in a statement.

JustCall offers native dialer. With the integration, it automatically routes calls from Pipedrive contacts to the appropriate contact owners.